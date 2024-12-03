Who's Playing

Wake Forest Demon Deacons @ Texas A&M Aggies

Current Records: Wake Forest 7-2, Texas A&M 6-2

How To Watch

What to Know

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Texas A&M Aggies at 9:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Reed Arena. The Demon Deacons are expected to lose this one by 8.5 points, so we'll see if that gives them a bit of motivation.

Wake Forest is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 127.5, but even that wound up being too high. They walked away with a 57-51 victory over Minnesota on Friday. The 57-point effort marked the Demon Deacons' lowest-scoring matchup of the season, but in the end it didn't matter.

Tre'Von Spillers was the offensive standout of the match as he dropped a double-double on 18 points and 16 rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Efton Reid III, who scored ten points plus eight rebounds and two blocks.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Texas A&M beat Rutgers 81-77 on Saturday. That's two games straight that the Aggies have won by exactly four points.

Texas A&M can attribute much of their success to Wade Taylor IV, who scored 24 points along with five assists. Solomon Washington was another key player, posting 11 points plus five rebounds and four blocks.

Wake Forest's win bumped their record up to 7-2. As for Texas A&M, the victory made it two in a row for them and bumps their season record up to 6-2.

Both pleased both fans and bettors in their last contests by winning and covering the spread. Looking ahead, Texas A&M is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 8.5 points. Against the spread, Wake Forest has been a house darling this year with a chancy 2-7 ATS record.

Wake Forest lost to Texas A&M on the road by a decisive 67-52 margin when the teams last played back in March of 2022. Can Wake Forest avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Texas A&M is a big 8.5-point favorite against Wake Forest, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Aggies slightly, as the game opened with the Aggies as a 10.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 142.5 points.

Series History

Texas A&M won the only game these two teams have played in the last 2 years.