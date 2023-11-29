Who's Playing

Dallas Christian Crusaders @ Texas A&M-Commerce Lions

Current Records: Dallas Christian 0-2, Texas A&M-Commerce 3-5

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Texas A&M-Commerce Field House -- Commerce, Texas

Texas A&M-Commerce Field House -- Commerce, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months)

What to Know

The Texas A&M-Commerce Lions will be playing at home against the Dallas Christian Crusaders at 8:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Texas A&M-Commerce Field House. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Texas A&M-Commerce unfortunately witnessed the end of their three-game winning streak on Sunday. They took a 71-61 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Pioneers. Texas A&M-Commerce didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 23 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact Dallas Christian found out the hard way on November 13th. They were completely outmatched by the Islanders on the road and fell 104-45. Dallas Christian has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Their wins bumped the Lions to 3-5 and the Pioneers to 4-3.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Texas A&M-Commerce have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 31.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Dallas Christian struggles in that department as they've been even better at 33.5 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.