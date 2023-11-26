Who's Playing

Denver Pioneers @ Texas A&M-Commerce Lions

Current Records: Denver 3-3, Texas A&M-Commerce 3-4

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Texas A&M-Commerce Field House -- Commerce, Texas

Texas A&M-Commerce Field House -- Commerce, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Texas A&M-Commerce Lions will be playing at home against the Denver Pioneers at 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Texas A&M-Commerce Field House. Keep an eye on the score for this one: the pair posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

Texas A&M-Commerce waltzed into Monday's game with two straight wins but they left with three. They walked away with a 97-86 victory over the Skyhawks. Winning is a bit easier when you work as a team to post ten more assists than your opponent, as Texas A&M-Commerce did.

Meanwhile, the Pioneers were fully in charge on Wednesday, breezing past the Cougars 100-68 at home.

The Lions' win bumped their record up to 3-4. As for the Pioneers, the victory got them back to even at 3-3.

Looking ahead, Texas A&M-Commerce is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Texas A&M-Commerce have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 31.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Denver struggles in that department as they've been even better at 41.3 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Texas A&M-Commerce is a slight 2-point favorite against Denver, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lions as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 156 points.

Series History

Denver won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.