Who's Playing

Houston Chr. Huskies @ Texas A&M-Commerce Lions

Current Records: Houston Chr. 2-11, Texas A&M-Commerce 6-9

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Texas A&M-Commerce Field House -- Commerce, Texas

Texas A&M-Commerce Field House -- Commerce, Texas

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

The Houston Chr. Huskies and the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions will face off in a Southland clash at 2:00 p.m. ET on January 13th at Texas A&M-Commerce Field House. Houston Chr. is hoping to put an end to a ten-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

It's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 12 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact Houston Chr. found out the hard way on Monday. They suffered a grim 81-59 defeat to the Islanders.

Meanwhile, Texas A&M-Commerce's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Monday after their third straight loss. They fell just short of the Privateers by a score of 88-85. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.

The Huskies' defeat dropped their record down to 2-11. As for the Lions, their loss dropped their record down to 6-9.

Saturday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy game: Houston Chr. have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.9 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Texas A&M-Commerce, though, as they've been averaging only 32.9 rebounds per game. Given Houston Chr.'s sizeable advantage in that area, Texas A&M-Commerce will need to find a way to close that gap.

Houston Chr. and Texas A&M-Commerce were neck-and-neck in their previous matchup back in January of 2023, but Houston Chr. came up empty-handed after a 77-76 loss. Can Houston Chr. avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Texas A&M-Commerce is a big 10.5-point favorite against Houston Chr., according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lions as a 10-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 147.5 points.

Series History

Texas A&M-Commerce and Houston Chr. both have 1 win in their last 2 games.