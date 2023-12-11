Who's Playing

N. Colorado Bears @ Texas A&M-Commerce Lions

Current Records: N. Colorado 4-4, Texas A&M-Commerce 4-6

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET

Where: Texas A&M-Commerce Field House -- Commerce, Texas

The Texas A&M-Commerce Lions will be playing at home against the N. Colorado Bears at 12:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Texas A&M-Commerce Field House. Texas A&M-Commerce might want some stickum for this contest since the team gave up 17 turnovers on Sunday.

After soaring to 100 points the game before, Texas A&M-Commerce faltered in their match. They were dealt a punishing 90-47 loss at the hands of the Mustangs. Texas A&M-Commerce found out winning isn't easy when you don't work as a unit and post 12 fewer assists than your opponent.

The losing side was boosted by Khaliq Abdul-Mateen, who scored 12 points along with 3 steals.

Meanwhile, the Bears didn't have too much breathing room in their match against the Matadors on Saturday, but they still walked away with a 75-71 victory.

The Lions' defeat was their fourth straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 4-6. That poor showing could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 54.3 points per game. As for the Bears, the victory got them back to even at 4-4.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Texas A&M-Commerce have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 31.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like N. Colorado struggles in that department as they've been even better at 37.2 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Texas A&M-Commerce couldn't quite finish off N. Colorado in their previous matchup back in November of 2022 and fell 80-77. Will Texas A&M-Commerce have more luck at home instead of on the road? Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

Series History

N. Colorado won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.