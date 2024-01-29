Who's Playing

TX A&M-CC Islanders @ Texas A&M-Commerce Lions

Current Records: TX A&M-CC 12-8, Texas A&M-Commerce 7-12

How To Watch

When: Monday, January 29, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Monday, January 29, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Texas A&M-Commerce Field House -- Commerce, Texas

Texas A&M-Commerce Field House -- Commerce, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Southland matchup on schedule as the TX A&M-CC Islanders and the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions are set to tip at 8:00 p.m. ET on January 29th at Texas A&M-Commerce Field House. TX A&M-CC will be strutting in after a win while Texas A&M-Commerce will be stumbling in from a defeat.

On Saturday, the Islanders earned a 79-68 win over the Demons.

Meanwhile, Texas A&M-Commerce fought the good fight in their overtime match against Nicholls State on Saturday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell just short of the Colonels by a score of 87-84. The match was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but Texas A&M-Commerce was the slight favorite coming in.

The Islanders have been performing well recently as they've won nine of their last 12 games, which provided a nice bump to their 12-8 record this season. As for the Lions, they bumped their record down to 7-12 with that loss, which was their third straight at home.

Monday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy game: TX A&M-CC have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 41.3 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Texas A&M-Commerce, though, as they've been averaging only 32.6 rebounds per game. Given TX A&M-CC's sizeable advantage in that area, Texas A&M-Commerce will need to find a way to close that gap.

TX A&M-CC was able to grind out a solid victory over Texas A&M-Commerce in their previous matchup back in March of 2023, winning 93-88. Does TX A&M-CC have another victory up their sleeve, or will Texas A&M-Commerce turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Texas A&M-Commerce and TX A&M-CC both have 1 win in their last 2 games.