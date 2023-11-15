Who's Playing

Univ. of Science Drovers @ Texas A&M-Commerce Lions

Current Records: Univ. of Science 0-1, Texas A&M-Commerce 0-4

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: Texas A&M-Commerce Field House -- Commerce, Texas

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

After four games on the road, Texas A&M-Commerce is heading back home. They will take on the Univ. of Science Drovers at 8:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday. Both of these teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games.

Last Sunday, the Lions suffered a grim 86-64 defeat to the Mastodons.

Meanwhile, Univ. of Science had to hit the road for their first game and unfortunately the road hit them back. They were dealt a punishing 123-72 loss at the hands of the Miners on Thursday. Univ. of Science was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 52-30.

The Lions bumped their record down to 0-4 with that defeat, which was their fourth straight on the road. That poor showing could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 54.3 points per game. As for the Drovers, their defeat dropped their record down to 0-1.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Texas A&M-Commerce have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 30.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Univ. of Science struggles in that department as they've been even better at 31 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.