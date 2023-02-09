Who's Playing

Houston Christian @ Texas A&M-Corpus Christi

Current Records: Houston Christian 7-17; Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 15-9

What to Know

The Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders will be returning home after a two-game road trip. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi and the Houston Christian Huskies will face off in a Southland battle at 8:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at American Bank Center. The Islanders are out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

The Southeastern Louisiana Lions typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday Texas A&M-Corpus Christi proved too difficult a challenge. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi enjoyed a cozy 83-72 victory over Southeastern Louisiana.

Meanwhile, Houston Christian was just a bucket shy of a win this past Saturday and fell 92-91 to the Nicholls State Colonels.

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi's win brought them up to 15-9 while the Huskies' loss pulled them down to 7-17. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Islanders rank 21st in college basketball when it comes to points per game, with 80.6 on average. Less enviably, Houston Christian is stumbling into the matchup with the 361st most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 83.6 on average.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: American Bank Center -- Corpus Christi, Texas

American Bank Center -- Corpus Christi, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi have won ten out of their last 15 games against Houston Christian.