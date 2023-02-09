Who's Playing
Houston Christian @ Texas A&M-Corpus Christi
Current Records: Houston Christian 7-17; Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 15-9
What to Know
The Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders will be returning home after a two-game road trip. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi and the Houston Christian Huskies will face off in a Southland battle at 8:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at American Bank Center. The Islanders are out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.
The Southeastern Louisiana Lions typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday Texas A&M-Corpus Christi proved too difficult a challenge. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi enjoyed a cozy 83-72 victory over Southeastern Louisiana.
Meanwhile, Houston Christian was just a bucket shy of a win this past Saturday and fell 92-91 to the Nicholls State Colonels.
Texas A&M-Corpus Christi's win brought them up to 15-9 while the Huskies' loss pulled them down to 7-17. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Islanders rank 21st in college basketball when it comes to points per game, with 80.6 on average. Less enviably, Houston Christian is stumbling into the matchup with the 361st most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 83.6 on average.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: American Bank Center -- Corpus Christi, Texas
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Texas A&M-Corpus Christi have won ten out of their last 15 games against Houston Christian.
- Jan 21, 2023 - Houston Christian 90 vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 78
- Mar 10, 2022 - Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 75 vs. Houston Christian 60
- Feb 26, 2022 - Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 75 vs. Houston Christian 70
- Jan 22, 2022 - Houston Christian 77 vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 71
- Mar 06, 2021 - Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 94 vs. Houston Christian 70
- Mar 07, 2020 - Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 84 vs. Houston Christian 78
- Feb 01, 2020 - Houston Christian 82 vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 77
- Mar 09, 2019 - Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 76 vs. Houston Christian 69
- Feb 02, 2019 - Houston Christian 73 vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 72
- Mar 03, 2018 - Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 92 vs. Houston Christian 87
- Jan 27, 2018 - Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 79 vs. Houston Christian 69
- Mar 01, 2017 - Houston Christian 94 vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 80
- Feb 01, 2017 - Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 90 vs. Houston Christian 79
- Mar 03, 2016 - Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 81 vs. Houston Christian 71
- Feb 08, 2016 - Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 83 vs. Houston Christian 76