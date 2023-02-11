Who's Playing
Lamar @ Texas A&M-Corpus Christi
Current Records: Lamar 8-17; Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 16-9
What to Know
A Southland battle is on tap between the Lamar Cardinals and the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders at 4:30 p.m. ET Saturday at American Bank Center. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
Lamar netted a 68-59 victory over the Incarnate Word Cardinals on Thursday.
Meanwhile, everything went Texas A&M-Corpus Christi's way against the Houston Christian Huskies on Thursday as they made off with a 91-68 win.
Lamar is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. They are currently five-for-five against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
The wins brought Lamar up to 8-17 and the Islanders to 16-9. Lamar is 1-6 after wins this year, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 9-6.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET
- Where: American Bank Center -- Corpus Christi, Texas
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Islanders are a big 16.5-point favorite against the Cardinals, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 16.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Lamar have won seven out of their last 13 games against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.
- Jan 19, 2023 - Lamar 68 vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 66
- Dec 18, 2021 - Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 57 vs. Lamar 53
- Mar 01, 2021 - Lamar 66 vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 47
- Feb 20, 2021 - Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 77 vs. Lamar 68
- Feb 22, 2020 - Lamar 79 vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 62
- Jan 18, 2020 - Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 64 vs. Lamar 58
- Feb 23, 2019 - Lamar 63 vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 58
- Jan 05, 2019 - Lamar 61 vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 55
- Feb 17, 2018 - Lamar 79 vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 76
- Dec 30, 2017 - Lamar 77 vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 72
- Feb 18, 2017 - Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 70 vs. Lamar 63
- Jan 25, 2017 - Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 69 vs. Lamar 66
- Jan 11, 2016 - Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 91 vs. Lamar 82