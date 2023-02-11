Who's Playing

Lamar @ Texas A&M-Corpus Christi

Current Records: Lamar 8-17; Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 16-9

What to Know

A Southland battle is on tap between the Lamar Cardinals and the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders at 4:30 p.m. ET Saturday at American Bank Center. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

Lamar netted a 68-59 victory over the Incarnate Word Cardinals on Thursday.

Meanwhile, everything went Texas A&M-Corpus Christi's way against the Houston Christian Huskies on Thursday as they made off with a 91-68 win.

Lamar is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. They are currently five-for-five against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

The wins brought Lamar up to 8-17 and the Islanders to 16-9. Lamar is 1-6 after wins this year, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 9-6.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: American Bank Center -- Corpus Christi, Texas

Odds

The Islanders are a big 16.5-point favorite against the Cardinals, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 16.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Lamar have won seven out of their last 13 games against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.