New Orleans @ Texas A&M-Corpus Christi

Current Records: New Orleans 6-9; Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 10-7

The Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders haven't won a contest against the New Orleans Privateers since Feb. 26 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought Saturday. The Islanders and New Orleans will face off in a Southland battle at 4:30 p.m. ET at American Bank Center. The Privateers should still be riding high after a victory, while Texas A&M-Corpus Christi will be looking to regain their footing.

The point spread favored Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on Thursday, but luck did not. It was close but no cigar for Texas A&M-Corpus Christi as they fell 85-82 to the Southeastern Louisiana Lions. That makes it the first time this season Texas A&M-Corpus Christi has let down their home crowd.

Meanwhile, after constant struggles on the road, New Orleans has finally found some success away from home. They managed an 85-79 win over the Incarnate Word Cardinals on Thursday.

This next game looks promising for the Islanders, who are favored by a full 10.5 points. There could be an interesting gambling play in this one, as they have done quite well against the spread at home this season while the Privateers have struggled against the spread on the road.

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi is now 10-7 while New Orleans sits at 6-9. New Orleans is 2-3 after wins this season, and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi is 5-1 after losses.

When: Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: American Bank Center -- Corpus Christi, Texas

American Bank Center -- Corpus Christi, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $26.25

The Islanders are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Privateers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

New Orleans have won ten out of their last 15 games against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.