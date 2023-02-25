Who's Playing

NW State @ Texas A&M-Corpus Christi

Current Records: NW State 20-9; Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 19-10

What to Know

The NW State Demons are 2-8 against the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. NW State is on the road again on Saturday and plays against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at 5:30 p.m. ET Feb. 25 at American Bank Center. The Demons should still be riding high after a win, while the Islanders will be looking to regain their footing.

NW State didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the Incarnate Word Cardinals on Thursday, but they still walked away with a 71-66 victory.

Meanwhile, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi was close but no cigar on Thursday as they fell 84-80 to the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions. What made the defeat an especially bitter pill for Texas A&M-Corpus Christi to swallow was that they had been favored by 11 points coming into the contest.

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi's loss took them down to 19-10 while NW State's victory pulled them up to 20-9. We'll see if the Islanders can steal the Demons' luck or if NW State records another win instead.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 5:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 5:30 p.m. ET Where: American Bank Center -- Corpus Christi, Texas

American Bank Center -- Corpus Christi, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi have won eight out of their last ten games against NW State.