Who's Playing

Southeastern Louisiana @ Texas A&M-Corpus Christi

Current Records: Southeastern Louisiana 8-8; Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 10-6

What to Know

The Southeastern Louisiana Lions have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. Southeastern Louisiana and the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders will face off in a Southland battle at 8:30 p.m. ET Thursday at American Bank Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Lions winning the first 83-74 and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi taking the second 73-65.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Southeastern Louisiana beat the Lamar Cardinals 89-84 on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi netted an 80-71 victory over the Incarnate Word Cardinals on Saturday.

Southeastern Louisiana is expected to lose this next one by 8.5. Those burned by picking them against the spread on Saturday might want to keep in mind that the team has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

The wins brought the Lions up to 8-8 and the Islanders to 10-6. Southeastern Louisiana is 1-6 after wins this year, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 5-4.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: American Bank Center -- Corpus Christi, Texas

American Bank Center -- Corpus Christi, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Islanders are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Lions, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Southeastern Louisiana have won six out of their last 11 games against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.