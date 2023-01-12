Who's Playing
Southeastern Louisiana @ Texas A&M-Corpus Christi
Current Records: Southeastern Louisiana 8-8; Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 10-6
What to Know
The Southeastern Louisiana Lions have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. Southeastern Louisiana and the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders will face off in a Southland battle at 8:30 p.m. ET Thursday at American Bank Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Lions winning the first 83-74 and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi taking the second 73-65.
Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Southeastern Louisiana beat the Lamar Cardinals 89-84 on Saturday.
Meanwhile, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi netted an 80-71 victory over the Incarnate Word Cardinals on Saturday.
Southeastern Louisiana is expected to lose this next one by 8.5. Those burned by picking them against the spread on Saturday might want to keep in mind that the team has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.
The wins brought the Lions up to 8-8 and the Islanders to 10-6. Southeastern Louisiana is 1-6 after wins this year, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 5-4.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: American Bank Center -- Corpus Christi, Texas
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Islanders are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Lions, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Southeastern Louisiana have won six out of their last 11 games against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.
- Mar 12, 2022 - Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 73 vs. Southeastern Louisiana 65
- Feb 17, 2022 - Southeastern Louisiana 83 vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 74
- Jan 27, 2022 - Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 86 vs. Southeastern Louisiana 71
- Feb 22, 2021 - Southeastern Louisiana 78 vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 75
- Jan 13, 2021 - Southeastern Louisiana 76 vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 63
- Jan 15, 2020 - Southeastern Louisiana 62 vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 56
- Jan 04, 2020 - Southeastern Louisiana 84 vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 80
- Feb 06, 2019 - Southeastern Louisiana 64 vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 58
- Jan 31, 2018 - Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 67 vs. Southeastern Louisiana 54
- Feb 08, 2017 - Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 80 vs. Southeastern Louisiana 75
- Jan 26, 2016 - Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 73 vs. Southeastern Louisiana 63