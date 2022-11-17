Who's Playing
UTRGV @ Texas A&M-Corpus Christi
Current Records: UTRGV 2-1; Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 2-1
What to Know
The Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders won both of their matches against the UTRGV Vaqueros last season (83-77 and 75-69) and are aiming for the same result on Thursday. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi will stay at home another game and welcome UTRGV at 8 p.m. ET Nov. 17 at American Bank Center. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
The Islanders didn't have too much trouble with the Trinity (TX) Tigers at home on Monday as they won 91-73.
Meanwhile, the Vaqueros took their matchup against the St. Francis (IL) Fighting Saints on Monday by a conclusive 77-51 score.
The wins brought Texas A&M-Corpus Christi up to 2-1 and UTRGV to 2-1. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi and UTRGV are both 1-0 after wins this season, but that symmetry won't hold for long.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: American Bank Center -- Corpus Christi, Texas
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Texas A&M-Corpus Christi and UTRGV both have six wins in their last 12 games.
- Dec 08, 2021 - Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 75 vs. UTRGV 69
- Dec 01, 2021 - Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 83 vs. UTRGV 77
- Dec 10, 2020 - UTRGV 68 vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 64
- Dec 02, 2020 - UTRGV 62 vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 59
- Nov 30, 2019 - Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 55 vs. UTRGV 52
- Nov 17, 2019 - Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 63 vs. UTRGV 55
- Nov 26, 2018 - UTRGV 68 vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 59
- Nov 12, 2018 - UTRGV 76 vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 69
- Dec 06, 2017 - UTRGV 82 vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 78
- Nov 15, 2017 - UTRGV 82 vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 75
- Nov 29, 2016 - Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 84 vs. UTRGV 68
- Nov 16, 2016 - Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 94 vs. UTRGV 72