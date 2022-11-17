Who's Playing

UTRGV @ Texas A&M-Corpus Christi

Current Records: UTRGV 2-1; Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 2-1

The Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders won both of their matches against the UTRGV Vaqueros last season (83-77 and 75-69) and are aiming for the same result on Thursday. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi will stay at home another game and welcome UTRGV at 8 p.m. ET Nov. 17 at American Bank Center. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Islanders didn't have too much trouble with the Trinity (TX) Tigers at home on Monday as they won 91-73.

Meanwhile, the Vaqueros took their matchup against the St. Francis (IL) Fighting Saints on Monday by a conclusive 77-51 score.

The wins brought Texas A&M-Corpus Christi up to 2-1 and UTRGV to 2-1. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi and UTRGV are both 1-0 after wins this season, but that symmetry won't hold for long.

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: American Bank Center -- Corpus Christi, Texas

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi and UTRGV both have six wins in their last 12 games.