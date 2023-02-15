Who's Playing

Arkansas @ Texas A&M

Current Records: Arkansas 17-8; Texas A&M 18-7

What to Know

The Texas A&M Aggies and the Arkansas Razorbacks will face off in an SEC clash at 9 p.m. ET Feb. 15 at Reed Arena. A&M is out to keep their eight-game home win streak alive.

The Aggies didn't have too much trouble with the LSU Tigers on the road this past Saturday as they won 74-62. A&M can attribute much of their success to guard Wade Taylor IV, who shot 5-for-8 from downtown and finished with 23 points.

Meanwhile, Arkansas was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 70-64 to the Mississippi State Bulldogs. One thing holding Arkansas back was the mediocre play of guard Davonte Davis, who did not have his best game: he played for 37 minutes but put up just seven points on 2-for-11 shooting.

Barring any buzzer beaters, A&M is expected to win a tight contest Wednesday. There could be an interesting gambling play in this one, as they have done quite well against the spread at home this season while the Razorbacks have struggled against the spread on the road.

The Aggies' win brought them up to 18-7 while Arkansas' defeat pulled them down to 17-8. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: A&M have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 40.20%, which places them 24th in college basketball. But Arkansas ranks 33rd in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 47.80% on the season. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Reed Arena -- College Station, Texas

Reed Arena -- College Station, Texas TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $8.00

Odds

The Aggies are a 3-point favorite against the Razorbacks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Arkansas have won nine out of their last 15 games against Texas A&M.