Who's Playing

LSU @ Texas A&M

Current Records: LSU 12-2; Texas A&M 9-5

What to Know

The Texas A&M Aggies haven't won a matchup against the LSU Tigers since Feb. 4 of 2017, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Saturday. A&M and LSU will face off in an SEC battle at 6 p.m. ET at Reed Arena. The Aggies should still be riding high after a victory, while LSU will be looking to get back in the win column.

Things were close when A&M and the Florida Gators clashed on Wednesday, but A&M ultimately edged out the opposition 66-63. The top scorers for A&M were guard Tyrece Radford (17 points), guard Wade Taylor IV (17 points), and forward Julius Marble II (17 points).

Speaking of close games: it was close but no cigar for the Tigers as they fell 74-71 to the Kentucky Wildcats on Tuesday. The losing side was boosted by forward KJ Williams, who had 23 points.

LSU's loss took them down to 12-2 while Texas A&M's win pulled them up to 9-5. We'll see if LSU can steal A&M's luck or if A&M records another win instead.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Reed Arena -- College Station, Texas

Reed Arena -- College Station, Texas TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

LSU have won 11 out of their last 15 games against Texas A&M.