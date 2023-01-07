Who's Playing
LSU @ Texas A&M
Current Records: LSU 12-2; Texas A&M 9-5
What to Know
The Texas A&M Aggies haven't won a matchup against the LSU Tigers since Feb. 4 of 2017, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Saturday. A&M and LSU will face off in an SEC battle at 6 p.m. ET at Reed Arena. The Aggies should still be riding high after a victory, while LSU will be looking to get back in the win column.
Things were close when A&M and the Florida Gators clashed on Wednesday, but A&M ultimately edged out the opposition 66-63. The top scorers for A&M were guard Tyrece Radford (17 points), guard Wade Taylor IV (17 points), and forward Julius Marble II (17 points).
Speaking of close games: it was close but no cigar for the Tigers as they fell 74-71 to the Kentucky Wildcats on Tuesday. The losing side was boosted by forward KJ Williams, who had 23 points.
LSU's loss took them down to 12-2 while Texas A&M's win pulled them up to 9-5. We'll see if LSU can steal A&M's luck or if A&M records another win instead.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Reed Arena -- College Station, Texas
- TV: SEC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
LSU have won 11 out of their last 15 games against Texas A&M.
- Feb 08, 2022 - LSU 76 vs. Texas A&M 68
- Jan 26, 2022 - LSU 70 vs. Texas A&M 64
- Jan 26, 2021 - LSU 78 vs. Texas A&M 66
- Dec 29, 2020 - LSU 77 vs. Texas A&M 54
- Feb 29, 2020 - LSU 64 vs. Texas A&M 50
- Jan 14, 2020 - LSU 89 vs. Texas A&M 85
- Feb 26, 2019 - LSU 66 vs. Texas A&M 55
- Jan 30, 2019 - LSU 72 vs. Texas A&M 57
- Jan 23, 2018 - LSU 77 vs. Texas A&M 65
- Jan 06, 2018 - LSU 69 vs. Texas A&M 68
- Feb 04, 2017 - Texas A&M 85 vs. LSU 73
- Jan 11, 2017 - Texas A&M 92 vs. LSU 62
- Mar 12, 2016 - Texas A&M 71 vs. LSU 38
- Feb 13, 2016 - LSU 76 vs. Texas A&M 71
- Jan 19, 2016 - Texas A&M 71 vs. LSU 57