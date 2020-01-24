How to watch Texas A&M vs. Oklahoma State: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time
How to watch Texas A&M vs. Oklahoma State basketball game
Who's Playing
Oklahoma State @ Texas A&M
Current Records: Oklahoma State 9-9; Texas A&M 9-8
What to Know
The Oklahoma State Cowboys' road trip will continue as they head to Reed Arena at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday. They stagger in eager to bring about an end to their six-game losing streak.
Oklahoma State came up short against the Iowa State Cyclones on Tuesday, falling 89-82. The Cowboys got double-digit scores from six players: G Thomas Dziagwa (14), G Lindy Waters III (14), G Jonathan Laurent (13), F Cameron McGriff (12), G Isaac Likekele (12), and G Avery Anderson III (12).
Meanwhile, the Texas A&M Aggies escaped with a win against the Missouri Tigers by the margin of a single basket, 66-64. F Josh Nebo (14 points), G Savion Flagg (14 points), and F Emanuel Miller (12 points) were the top scorers for A&M.
Texas A&M's victory lifted them to 9-8 while Oklahoma State's loss dropped them down to 9-9. We'll see if A&M can repeat their recent success or if Oklahoma State bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Reed Arena -- College Station, Texas
- TV: ESPN University
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Texas A&M won the only game these two teams have played in the last six years.
- Nov 20, 2017 - Texas A&M 72 vs. Oklahoma State 55
-
