Who's Playing
Oregon State @ Texas A&M
Current Records: Oregon State 4-5; Texas A&M 5-3
What to Know
The Oregon State Beavers' road trip will continue as they head to Reed Arena at 6 p.m. ET on Sunday to face off against the Texas A&M Aggies. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
The Beavers lost a heartbreaker to the USC Trojans when they met in February, and they left with a heavy heart again on Sunday. Oregon State was just a bucket shy of a win and fell 63-62 to USC. One thing holding Oregon State back was the mediocre play of guard Jordan Pope, who did not have his best game: he finished with 11 points on 4-for-10 shooting in his 34 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, the matchup between A&M and the Boise State Broncos on Saturday was not a total blowout, but with A&M falling 86-71, it was darn close to turning into one. Five players on the Aggies scored in the double digits: guard Wade Taylor IV (16), forward Henry Coleman III (12), guard Tyrece Radford (11), guard Dexter Dennis (10), and forward Solomon Washington (10).
The losses put the Beavers at 4-5 and A&M at 5-3. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Oregon State is 27th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 11.2 on average. To make matters even worse for Oregon State, A&M comes into the game boasting the 23rd most takeaways per game in college basketball at 18.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Reed Arena -- College Station, Texas
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Texas A&M have won all of the games they've played against Oregon State in the last eight years.
- Dec 18, 2021 - Texas A&M 83 vs. Oregon State 73
- Dec 21, 2019 - Texas A&M 64 vs. Oregon State 49
- Dec 15, 2018 - Texas A&M 67 vs. Oregon State 64