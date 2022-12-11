Who's Playing

Oregon State @ Texas A&M

Current Records: Oregon State 4-5; Texas A&M 5-3

What to Know

The Oregon State Beavers' road trip will continue as they head to Reed Arena at 6 p.m. ET on Sunday to face off against the Texas A&M Aggies. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

The Beavers lost a heartbreaker to the USC Trojans when they met in February, and they left with a heavy heart again on Sunday. Oregon State was just a bucket shy of a win and fell 63-62 to USC. One thing holding Oregon State back was the mediocre play of guard Jordan Pope, who did not have his best game: he finished with 11 points on 4-for-10 shooting in his 34 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, the matchup between A&M and the Boise State Broncos on Saturday was not a total blowout, but with A&M falling 86-71, it was darn close to turning into one. Five players on the Aggies scored in the double digits: guard Wade Taylor IV (16), forward Henry Coleman III (12), guard Tyrece Radford (11), guard Dexter Dennis (10), and forward Solomon Washington (10).

The losses put the Beavers at 4-5 and A&M at 5-3. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Oregon State is 27th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 11.2 on average. To make matters even worse for Oregon State, A&M comes into the game boasting the 23rd most takeaways per game in college basketball at 18.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 6 p.m. ET

Sunday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Reed Arena -- College Station, Texas

Reed Arena -- College Station, Texas TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Texas A&M have won all of the games they've played against Oregon State in the last eight years.