Who's Playing

SMU @ Texas A&M

Current Records: SMU 3-3; Texas A&M 4-2

What to Know

The SMU Mustangs have enjoyed the comforts of home their last four games, but now they must head out on the road. They will square off against the Texas A&M Aggies at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday at Reed Arena. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous games.

The Mustangs made easy work of the Lamar Cardinals on Sunday and carried off a 75-50 win.

Meanwhile, A&M didn't have too much trouble with the DePaul Blue Demons on the road last week as they won 82-66. Guard Tyrece Radford was the offensive standout of the game for the Aggies, picking up 31 points in addition to five rebounds.

SMU have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 11.5-point spread they are up against. Those who got lucky with them against the spread on Sunday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the team has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

The Mustangs are now 3-3 while A&M sits at 4-2. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: SMU is 44th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 11.5 on average. To make matters even worse for SMU, the Aggies come into the contest boasting the 28th most takeaways per game in college basketball at 18.3. So the cards are definitely stacked in A&M's favor.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Reed Arena -- College Station, Texas

Reed Arena -- College Station, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $2.00

Odds

The Aggies are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Mustangs, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Aggies as a 12.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.