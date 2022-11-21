Who's Playing

Drexel @ Texas-Arlington

Current Records: Drexel 2-1; Texas-Arlington 2-2

What to Know

The Drexel Dragons will square off against the Texas-Arlington Mavericks at 5 p.m. ET Monday at Hertz Arena. Drexel is expected to win -- but not by much -- so they will need to come into the contest prepared for a fight.

Everything came up roses for the Dragons at home against the Arcadia University Knights this past Friday as the squad secured an 85-45 victory.

Meanwhile, Texas-Arlington received a tough blow this past Friday as they fell 62-43 to the Nevada Wolf Pack.

Drexel is now 2-1 while Texas-Arlington sits at 2-2. Drexel is 0-1 after wins this season, and the Mavericks are 1-0 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 5 p.m. ET

Monday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Hertz Arena -- Estero, Florida

Hertz Arena -- Estero, Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Dragons are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Mavericks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Dragons as a 3-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.