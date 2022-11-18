Who's Playing

Nevada @ Texas-Arlington

Current Records: Nevada 3-0; Texas-Arlington 2-1

What to Know

The Nevada Wolf Pack have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Texas-Arlington Mavericks at 8 p.m. ET on Friday at College Park Center. After both teams made easy work of their previous opponents, one of them is set up to suffer a discouraging change of fortune.

Nevada took their game at home on Tuesday with ease, bagging a 98-54 win over the William Jessup Warriors.

Meanwhile, everything came up roses for Texas-Arlington at home against the Hardin-Simmons Cowboys on Tuesday as the team secured a 100-59 victory.

Their wins bumped the Wolf Pack to 3-0 and the Mavericks to 2-1. Both Nevada and Texas-Arlington have easy wins in recent memory. We'll see which one's ego takes a hit when they face off.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET

Friday at 8 p.m. ET Where: College Park Center -- Arlington, Texas

College Park Center -- Arlington, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Nevada won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.