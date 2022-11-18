Who's Playing
Nevada @ Texas-Arlington
Current Records: Nevada 3-0; Texas-Arlington 2-1
What to Know
The Nevada Wolf Pack have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Texas-Arlington Mavericks at 8 p.m. ET Friday at College Park Center. Both teams are sauntering into the matchup backed by comfortable wins in their prior games.
Everything came up roses for the Wolf Pack at home against the William Jessup Warriors on Tuesday as the team secured a 98-54 win.
Meanwhile, Texas-Arlington was fully in charge on Tuesday, breezing past the Hardin-Simmons Cowboys 100-59 at home.
Nevada is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (2-0), so they might be worth a quick bet.
Their wins bumped Nevada to 3-0 and Texas-Arlington to 2-1. After these two teams made easy work of their previous opponents, one of them is set up to suffer a discouraging change of fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: College Park Center -- Arlington, Texas
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Wolf Pack are a solid 6-point favorite against the Mavericks, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Wolf Pack, as the game opened with the Wolf Pack as a 4.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Nevada won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.
- Nov 12, 2019 - Nevada 80 vs. Texas-Arlington 73