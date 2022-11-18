Who's Playing

Nevada @ Texas-Arlington

Current Records: Nevada 3-0; Texas-Arlington 2-1

What to Know

The Nevada Wolf Pack have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Texas-Arlington Mavericks at 8 p.m. ET Friday at College Park Center. Both teams are sauntering into the matchup backed by comfortable wins in their prior games.

Everything came up roses for the Wolf Pack at home against the William Jessup Warriors on Tuesday as the team secured a 98-54 win.

Meanwhile, Texas-Arlington was fully in charge on Tuesday, breezing past the Hardin-Simmons Cowboys 100-59 at home.

Nevada is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (2-0), so they might be worth a quick bet.

Their wins bumped Nevada to 3-0 and Texas-Arlington to 2-1. After these two teams made easy work of their previous opponents, one of them is set up to suffer a discouraging change of fortune.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET

Friday at 8 p.m. ET Where: College Park Center -- Arlington, Texas

College Park Center -- Arlington, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Wolf Pack are a solid 6-point favorite against the Mavericks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Wolf Pack, as the game opened with the Wolf Pack as a 4.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Nevada won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.