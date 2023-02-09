Who's Playing
Charlotte @ Texas-El Paso
Current Records: Charlotte 13-10; Texas-El Paso 11-12
What to Know
The Texas-El Paso Miners will be returning home after a three-game road trip. The Miners and the Charlotte 49ers will face off in a Conference USA battle at 9 p.m. ET on Thursday at Don Haskins Center. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.
Texas-El Paso was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 74-69 to the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers.
Meanwhile, the game between Charlotte and the Florida Atlantic Owls this past Saturday was not a total blowout, but with Charlotte falling 67-52 at home, it was darn close to turning into one. Guard Brice Williams (14 points) was the top scorer for Charlotte.
The losses put Texas-El Paso at 11-12 and the 49ers at 13-10. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Miners rank 14th in college basketball when it comes to takeaways, with 17.1 on average. But Charlotte enters the contest with only 11 turnovers per game on average, good for 30th best in college basketball. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Don Haskins Center -- El Paso, Texas
- TV: ESPN Plus
Series History
Texas-El Paso have won six out of their last ten games against Charlotte.
- Jan 16, 2023 - Texas-El Paso 60 vs. Charlotte 58
- Jan 13, 2022 - Charlotte 66 vs. Texas-El Paso 53
- Feb 28, 2021 - Texas-El Paso 77 vs. Charlotte 62
- Feb 27, 2021 - Texas-El Paso 70 vs. Charlotte 47
- Feb 06, 2020 - Charlotte 68 vs. Texas-El Paso 64
- Mar 03, 2019 - Charlotte 68 vs. Texas-El Paso 58
- Jan 26, 2019 - Texas-El Paso 57 vs. Charlotte 53
- Feb 15, 2018 - Texas-El Paso 87 vs. Charlotte 86
- Mar 04, 2017 - Texas-El Paso 74 vs. Charlotte 67
- Feb 27, 2016 - Charlotte 88 vs. Texas-El Paso 78