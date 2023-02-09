Who's Playing

Charlotte @ Texas-El Paso

Current Records: Charlotte 13-10; Texas-El Paso 11-12

What to Know

The Texas-El Paso Miners will be returning home after a three-game road trip. The Miners and the Charlotte 49ers will face off in a Conference USA battle at 9 p.m. ET on Thursday at Don Haskins Center. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.

Texas-El Paso was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 74-69 to the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers.

Meanwhile, the game between Charlotte and the Florida Atlantic Owls this past Saturday was not a total blowout, but with Charlotte falling 67-52 at home, it was darn close to turning into one. Guard Brice Williams (14 points) was the top scorer for Charlotte.

The losses put Texas-El Paso at 11-12 and the 49ers at 13-10. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Miners rank 14th in college basketball when it comes to takeaways, with 17.1 on average. But Charlotte enters the contest with only 11 turnovers per game on average, good for 30th best in college basketball. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Don Haskins Center -- El Paso, Texas

Don Haskins Center -- El Paso, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Texas-El Paso have won six out of their last ten games against Charlotte.