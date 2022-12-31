Who's Playing

Rice @ Texas-El Paso

Current Records: Rice 10-3; Texas-El Paso 8-5

What to Know

A Conference USA battle is on tap between the Texas-El Paso Miners and the Rice Owls at 4 p.m. ET Saturday at Don Haskins Center. Rice will be strutting in after a victory while Texas-El Paso will be stumbling in from a defeat.

The Miners were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Thursday as they fell 79-73 to the UAB Blazers.

Meanwhile, on Thursday Rice capped 2022 off with an 81-78 win over the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Texas-El Paso is expected to win a tight contest. They are currently four-for-four against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Texas-El Paso came out on top in a nail-biter against the Owls when the two teams previously met in March, sneaking past 70-67. Will the Miners repeat their success, or does Rice have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Don Haskins Center -- El Paso, Texas

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $49.00

Odds

The Miners are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Owls, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Texas-El Paso have won 11 out of their last 14 games against Rice.