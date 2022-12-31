Who's Playing
Rice @ Texas-El Paso
Current Records: Rice 10-3; Texas-El Paso 8-5
What to Know
A Conference USA battle is on tap between the Texas-El Paso Miners and the Rice Owls at 4 p.m. ET Saturday at Don Haskins Center. Rice will be strutting in after a victory while Texas-El Paso will be stumbling in from a defeat.
The Miners were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Thursday as they fell 79-73 to the UAB Blazers.
Meanwhile, on Thursday Rice capped 2022 off with an 81-78 win over the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Texas-El Paso is expected to win a tight contest. They are currently four-for-four against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
Texas-El Paso came out on top in a nail-biter against the Owls when the two teams previously met in March, sneaking past 70-67. Will the Miners repeat their success, or does Rice have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Don Haskins Center -- El Paso, Texas
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $49.00
Odds
The Miners are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Owls, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Texas-El Paso have won 11 out of their last 14 games against Rice.
- Mar 03, 2022 - Texas-El Paso 70 vs. Rice 67
- Feb 05, 2022 - Texas-El Paso 72 vs. Rice 70
- Jan 09, 2021 - Rice 71 vs. Texas-El Paso 68
- Jan 08, 2021 - Texas-El Paso 101 vs. Rice 89
- Mar 07, 2020 - Texas-El Paso 77 vs. Rice 72
- Feb 22, 2020 - Texas-El Paso 68 vs. Rice 62
- Jan 23, 2020 - Texas-El Paso 72 vs. Rice 64
- Feb 23, 2019 - Rice 85 vs. Texas-El Paso 81
- Jan 12, 2019 - Texas-El Paso 65 vs. Rice 64
- Mar 01, 2018 - Rice 76 vs. Texas-El Paso 70
- Dec 30, 2017 - Texas-El Paso 80 vs. Rice 62
- Mar 09, 2017 - Texas-El Paso 86 vs. Rice 76
- Feb 18, 2017 - Texas-El Paso 79 vs. Rice 71
- Jan 01, 2016 - Texas-El Paso 61 vs. Rice 60