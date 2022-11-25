Who's Playing

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi @ Texas-El Paso

Current Records: Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 4-2; Texas-El Paso 4-1

What to Know

The Texas-El Paso Miners will square off against the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders at 4 p.m. ET Friday at Don Haskins Center. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.

Texas-El Paso has more to be thankful for after their matchup against the Cal State Bakersfield Roadrunners on Wednesday. The Miners escaped with a win by the margin of a single free throw, 68-67.

As for Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, they can't say they have nothing to be thankful for this Thanksgiving week. They took their contest on Wednesday with ease, bagging a 98-67 win over the Alcorn State Braves.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Texas-El Paso is expected to win a tight contest. Those burned by picking them against the spread on Wednesday might want to keep in mind that the squad has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

Texas-El Paso is now 4-1 while Texas A&M-Corpus Christi sits at 4-2. The Miners are 3-0 after wins this season, the Islanders 2-1.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 4 p.m. ET

Friday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Don Haskins Center -- El Paso, Texas

Don Haskins Center -- El Paso, Texas

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $49.00

Odds

The Miners are a 3-point favorite against the Islanders, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.