Who's Playing
Texas-San Antonio @ Texas-El Paso
Current Records: Texas-San Antonio 7-9; Texas-El Paso 8-7
What to Know
The Texas-San Antonio Roadrunners lost both of their matches to the Texas-El Paso Miners last season on scores of 64-69 and 54-59, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. The Roadrunners and Texas-El Paso will face off in a Conference USA battle at 9 p.m. ET Wednesday at Don Haskins Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
Texas-San Antonio came up short against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers this past Saturday, falling 74-64.
Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for the Miners as they fell 60-58 to the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs this past Saturday.
Texas-San Antonio is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Texas-San Antonio, who are 7-7 against the spread.
Texas-San Antonio is now 7-9 while Texas-El Paso sits at 8-7. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Roadrunners are stumbling into the game with the 22nd fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 11.1 on average. The Miners have experienced some struggles of their own as they are 359th worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 16.7 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Don Haskins Center -- El Paso, Texas
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $19.00
Odds
The Miners are a big 11-point favorite against the Roadrunners, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 11-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Texas-San Antonio have won nine out of their last 15 games against Texas-El Paso.
- Jan 23, 2022 - Texas-El Paso 59 vs. Texas-San Antonio 54
- Jan 20, 2022 - Texas-El Paso 69 vs. Texas-San Antonio 64
- Jan 30, 2021 - Texas-El Paso 69 vs. Texas-San Antonio 51
- Jan 28, 2021 - Texas-San Antonio 86 vs. Texas-El Paso 79
- Jan 18, 2020 - Texas-San Antonio 86 vs. Texas-El Paso 70
- Jan 15, 2020 - Texas-El Paso 80 vs. Texas-San Antonio 77
- Jan 05, 2019 - Texas-San Antonio 67 vs. Texas-El Paso 63
- Jan 03, 2019 - Texas-San Antonio 75 vs. Texas-El Paso 60
- Mar 07, 2018 - Texas-San Antonio 71 vs. Texas-El Paso 58
- Feb 10, 2018 - Texas-San Antonio 63 vs. Texas-El Paso 59
- Jan 20, 2018 - Texas-San Antonio 65 vs. Texas-El Paso 61
- Jan 21, 2017 - Texas-El Paso 59 vs. Texas-San Antonio 39
- Jan 01, 2017 - Texas-San Antonio 67 vs. Texas-El Paso 55
- Mar 05, 2016 - Texas-El Paso 81 vs. Texas-San Antonio 74
- Jan 16, 2016 - Texas-San Antonio 71 vs. Texas-El Paso 67