Who's Playing

Texas-San Antonio @ Texas-El Paso

Current Records: Texas-San Antonio 7-9; Texas-El Paso 8-7

What to Know

The Texas-San Antonio Roadrunners lost both of their matches to the Texas-El Paso Miners last season on scores of 64-69 and 54-59, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. The Roadrunners and Texas-El Paso will face off in a Conference USA battle at 9 p.m. ET Wednesday at Don Haskins Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

Texas-San Antonio came up short against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers this past Saturday, falling 74-64.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for the Miners as they fell 60-58 to the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs this past Saturday.

Texas-San Antonio is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Texas-San Antonio, who are 7-7 against the spread.

Texas-San Antonio is now 7-9 while Texas-El Paso sits at 8-7. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Roadrunners are stumbling into the game with the 22nd fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 11.1 on average. The Miners have experienced some struggles of their own as they are 359th worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 16.7 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Don Haskins Center -- El Paso, Texas

Don Haskins Center -- El Paso, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $19.00

Odds

The Miners are a big 11-point favorite against the Roadrunners, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 11-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Texas-San Antonio have won nine out of their last 15 games against Texas-El Paso.