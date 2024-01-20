Who's Playing

Baylor Bears @ Texas Longhorns

Current Records: Baylor 14-3, Texas 12-5

How To Watch

What to Know

Baylor is 8-2 against Texas since February of 2018, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a Big 12 battle at 12:00 p.m. ET at Moody Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Baylor unfortunately witnessed the end of their five-game winning streak on Tuesday. They took a 68-64 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Wildcats. Baylor has not had much luck with Kansas State recently, as the team's come up short the last two times they've met.

Even though they lost, Baylor were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 23 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Texas last Wednesday, but the final result did not. They took a 77-71 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Knights. Texas got off to an early lead (up 16 with 12:34 left in the first quarter), but sadly they weren't able to maintain that momentum.

Despite their defeat, Texas saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Ithiel Horton, who scored 20 points, was perhaps the best of all. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Horton has scored all season. Dillon Mitchell was another key contributor, scoring 15 points along with nine rebounds.

The Bears' loss dropped their record down to 14-3. As for the Longhorns, they have been struggling recently, as they've lost three of their last four games, which put a noticeable dent in their 12-5 record this season.

Saturday's match is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Baylor just can't miss this season, having made 49.7% of their shots per game. However, it's not like Texas struggles in that department as they've made 48.4% of their shots per game this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Baylor is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Those brave souls putting their money on Texas against the spread have faith in an upset since their 6-11 ATS record can't hold a candle to Baylor's 11-6.

Odds

Texas is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Baylor, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Longhorns as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 146.5 points.

Series History

Baylor has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Texas.