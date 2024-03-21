Who's Playing

Colo. State Rams @ Texas Longhorns

Current Records: Colo. State 22-9, Texas 20-11

How To Watch

What to Know

The Colo. State Rams and the Texas Longhorns are set to clash at 6:50 p.m. ET on Thursday at Spectrum Center in a Mountain West postseason contest. Colo. State will be strutting in after a victory while Texas will be stumbling in from a loss.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your shooting is a whole 30.3% better than the opposition, a fact Colo. State proved on Tuesday. They blew past the Cavaliers 67-42. The oddsmakers were on Colo. State's side, but they didn't give the team enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide.

Colo. State relied on the efforts of Nique Clifford, who dropped a double-double on 17 points and ten rebounds, and Joel Scott, who dropped a double-double on 23 points and 11 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Texas had to start their season on the road last Wednesday, and it wasn't the start they were hoping for. They took a 78-74 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Wildcats.

The losing side was boosted by Max Abmas, who scored 26 points. He didn't help Texas' cause all that much against Oklahoma two weeks ago but the same can't be said for this game. The team also got some help courtesy of Dillon Mitchell, who scored 13 points along with six rebounds.

The Rams are on a roll lately: they've won five of their last six matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 25-10 record this season. As for the Longhorns, their defeat dropped their record down to 20-12.

Colo. State is hoping to beat the odds on Thursday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a three-game streak of failing to cover when expected to win.

Odds

Texas is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Colo. State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Longhorns as a 3-point favorite.

The over/under is 144 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.