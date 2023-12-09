Who's Playing

Houston Chr. Huskies @ Texas Longhorns

Current Records: Houston Chr. 1-6, Texas 6-2

How To Watch

What to Know

Texas will be playing the full four quarters on Saturday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will be playing at home against the Houston Chr. Huskies at 3:00 p.m. ET at Moody Center. The timing is sure in Texas' favor as the team sits on five straight wins at home while Houston Chr. has not had much luck on the away from home, with four straight road losses.

It's hard to win when you make ten fewer threes than your opponent, a fact Texas found out the hard way on Wednesday. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 86-65 to the Golden Eagles.

Despite their loss, Texas saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Max Abmas, who scored 25 points, was perhaps the best of all. Abmas scored a full 38.5% of Texas' points, the second time in a row he's earned more than a third of the team's points. Another player making a difference was Chendall Weaver, who scored 10 points.

Meanwhile, after a disappointing 56 points in their last matchup, Houston Chr. made sure to put some points up on the board against SW Adventist on Wednesday. The Huskies simply couldn't be stopped as they easily beat the Knights 95-58 at home.

The Longhorns' victory bumped their season record to 6-2 while the Golden Eagles' loss dropped theirs to 7-2.

As mentioned, Texas is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 34 points.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Texas have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Houston Chr. struggles in that department as they've been even better at 39.6 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Longhorns, as the game opened with the Longhorns as a 31.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 158 points.

Series History

Texas has won both of the games they've played against Houston Chr. in the last 2 years.