Who's Playing

Iowa State Cyclones @ Texas Longhorns

Current Records: Iowa State 16-5, Texas 15-7

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big 12 matchup on schedule as the Iowa State Cyclones and the Texas Longhorns are set to tip at 8:00 p.m. ET on February 6th at Moody Center. Iowa State's defense has only allowed 62.1 points per game this season, so the Longhorns' offense will have their work cut out for them.

Iowa State unfortunately witnessed the end of their three-game winning streak on Saturday. They lost 70-68 to the Bears on a last-minute jump shot From Jayden Nunn. Iowa State found out winning isn't easy when you make seven fewer threes than your opponent.

Iowa State's loss came about despite a quality game from Keshon Gilbert, who scored 24 points along with two steals.

TCU typically has all the answers at home, but on Saturday Texas proved too difficult a challenge. They came out on top against the Horned Frogs by a score of 77-66.

Texas' success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Max Abmas led the charge by scoring 21 points along with two steals. Dylan Disu was another key contributor, scoring 15 points along with seven rebounds and two steals.

The Cyclones' loss dropped their record down to 16-5. As for the Longhorns, their victory bumped their record up to 15-7.

Tuesday's game is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Iowa State just can't miss this season, having made 47.8% of their shots per game. However, it's not like Texas struggles in that department as they've made 48.4% of their shots this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

While only Texas took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Looking forward, they are expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a five-game streak of failing to cover when expected to win.

Odds

Texas is a slight 2-point favorite against Iowa State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 139.5 points.

Series History

Texas has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Iowa State.