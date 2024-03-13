Who's Playing

Kansas State Wildcats @ Texas Longhorns

Current Records: Kansas State 18-13, Texas 20-11

What to Know

The Kansas State Wildcats and the Texas Longhorns are set to clash at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at T-Mobile Center in a Big 12 postseason contest. Kansas State is no doubt hoping to put an end to an eight-game streak of away losses.

On Saturday, the Wildcats earned a 65-58 win over the Cyclones. The victory was just what Kansas State needed coming off of a 90-68 defeat in their prior game.

Kansas State got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Arthur Kaluma out in front who scored 23 points along with seven rebounds and three steals. Kaluma didn't help Kansas State's cause all that much against Kansas on Tuesday but the same can't be said for this match. The team also got some help courtesy of Cam Carter, who scored 21 points along with five rebounds and three steals.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when your shooting is a whole 16.8% better than the opposition, a fact Texas proved on Saturday. They came out on top against the Sooners by a score of 94-80.

Texas can attribute much of their success to Tyrese Hunter, who scored 30 points along with seven assists and three steals. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Hunter has scored all season. Dillon Mitchell was another key contributor, scoring 14 points.

The Wildcats' victory bumped their record up to 18-13. As for the Longhorns, they are on a roll lately: they've won three of their last four matches, which provided a nice bump to their 20-11 record this season.

Kansas State came up short against Texas in their previous meeting back in February, falling 62-56. Can Kansas State avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Texas has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Kansas State.