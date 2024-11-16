Who's Playing

Miss Valley State Delta Devils @ Texas Longhorns

Current Records: Miss Valley State 1-2, Texas 2-1

When: Saturday, November 16, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET

Where: Moody Center -- Austin, Texas

What to Know

The Miss Valley State Delta Devils will face off against the Texas Longhorns at 5:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Moody Center. The Delta Devils are no doubt hoping to put an end to a 24-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

The experts figured Miss Valley State would be stumbling into the match after a tough loss to Missouri, and, well: they nailed that call. Miss Valley State was dealt a punishing 111-39 loss at the hands of Missouri on Thursday. The Delta Devils were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 51-19.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Miss Valley State struggled to work together and finished the game with only three assists. They were destroyed by their opponents in that department as Missouri posted 19.

Meanwhile, one look at the score and it should come as no surprise that Texas was far and away the favorite against Chicago State on Tuesday. Texas simply couldn't be stopped as they easily beat Chicago State 105-58. The matchup was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 50-18.

Texas' win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Ze'Rik Onyema, who went 7 for 8 en route to 18 points plus six rebounds and two steals. What's more, Onyema also racked up three offensive rebounds, the most he's had since back in January. Arthur Kaluma was another key player, going 5 for 8 en route to 15 points plus eight rebounds.

Miss Valley State now has a losing record at 1-2. As for Texas, they now have a winning record of 2-1.