Oklahoma Sooners @ Texas Longhorns

Current Records: Oklahoma 20-10, Texas 19-11

What to Know

Oklahoma has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Texas Longhorns will face off in a Big 12 battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Moody Center. Texas took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on Oklahoma, who comes in off a win.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Oklahoma ultimately got the result they hoped for on Tuesday. They had just enough and edged the Bearcats out 74-71. Oklahoma was down 18-5 with 12:44 left in the first half but they still came back for the handy three-point win.

Oklahoma's win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Le'Tre Darthard, who scored 18 points. The team also got some help courtesy of Jalon Moore, who scored 16 points along with seven rebounds and three blocks.

Meanwhile, Texas pushed their score all the way to 85 on Monday, but even that wasn't enough to win. They took a 93-85 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Bears. Texas got off to an early lead (up 14 with 11:39 left in the first quarter), but sadly they weren't able to maintain that momentum.

Despite the defeat, Texas got a solid performance out of Max Abmas, who scored 33 points along with five assists and four steals. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Abmas has scored all season.

The Sooners' win bumped their record up to 20-10. As for the Longhorns, their loss dropped their record down to 19-11.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the pair are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Oklahoma hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 75.4 points per game. However, it's not like Texas struggles in that department as they've been averaging 76 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Oklahoma is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, keep Oklahoma's opponent in mind: they have a subpar 3-6 record against the spread vs Texas over their last nine matchups.

Texas is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Oklahoma, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 144.5 points.

Texas has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Oklahoma.