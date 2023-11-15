Who's Playing

Rice Owls @ Texas Longhorns

Current Records: Rice 1-1, Texas 2-0

How To Watch

What to Know

Rice has played every game this season on their home court, but they'll have to hit the road on Wednesday. They will take on the Texas Longhorns at 9:00 p.m. ET at Moody Center. Rice might want some stickum for this match since the team gave up nine turnovers on Friday.

The point spread may have favored Rice last Friday, but the final result did not. They fell 89-76 to the Crimson.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from Mekhi Mason, who earned 20 points. Anthony Selden was another key contributor, earning 18 points.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when you nail nine more threes than your opponent, a fact Texas proved on Friday. They took their match at home with ease, bagging a 86-59 victory over the Hornets. The over/under was set at 145 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Texas' success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Max Abmas led the charge by earning 19 points. Another player making a difference was Dillon Mitchell, who dropped a double-double on 14 points and 11 rebounds.

The Crimson's win bumped their season record to 2-0 while the Owls' loss dropped theirs to 1-1.

Rice must know they're fighting an uphill battle given the 20.5-point spread they're up against. They finished last season with an even 14-14 record against the spread.

Rice came up short against Texas in their previous meeting back in December of 2022, falling 87-81. Can Rice avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Texas is a big 20.5-point favorite against Rice, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Longhorns, as the game opened with the Longhorns as a 18.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 154 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Texas won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.