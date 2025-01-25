Who's Playing

Texas A&M Aggies @ Texas Longhorns

Current Records: Texas A&M 15-4, Texas 13-6

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting SEC matchup on schedule as the Texas A&M Aggies and the Texas Longhorns are set to tip at 2:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Moody Center. The Longhorns are favored, but seeing as the odds didn't stop the Aggies in their last game, maybe the team has another upset up their sleeve.

Texas A&M can't be too worried about heading out to take on Texas: they just beat Ole Miss at home, who had been dominant on their own court up to that point. Texas A&M pulled ahead with a 63-62 photo finish over Ole Miss on Wednesday. The victory made it back-to-back wins for the Aggies.

Texas A&M smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 14 offensive rebounds (they're ranked first in offensive rebounds per game overall). That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least ten offensive rebounds in 31 consecutive matches dating back to last season.

Meanwhile, Texas was able to grind out a solid win over Missouri on Tuesday, taking the game 61-53.

Arthur Kaluma was the offensive standout of the contest as he dropped a double-double on 14 points and 12 rebounds. The dominant performance also gave him a new career-high in offensive rebounds (six).

Texas A&M is on a roll lately: they've won 11 of their last 13 games, which provided a nice bump to their 15-4 record this season. As for Texas, their victory bumped their record up to 13-6.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Texas A&M hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 75.7 points per game. However, it's not like Texas struggles in that department as they've been averaging 79.4. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Everything went Texas A&M's way against Texas in their previous meeting on January 4th, as Texas A&M made off with an 80-60 win. The rematch might be a little tougher for Texas A&M since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Texas is a slight 1-point favorite against Texas A&M, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Aggies as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 141.5 points.

Series History

Texas A&M has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Texas.