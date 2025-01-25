Who's Playing

Texas A&M Aggies @ Texas Longhorns

Current Records: Texas A&M 15-4, Texas 13-6

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 2:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 2:30 p.m. ET Where: Moody Center -- Austin, Texas

Moody Center -- Austin, Texas TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting SEC matchup on schedule as the Texas A&M Aggies and the Texas Longhorns are set to tip at 2:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Moody Center. The Aggies are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 75.7 points per game this season.

Texas A&M can't be too worried about heading out to take on Texas: they just beat Ole Miss at home, who had been dominant on their own court up to that point. Texas A&M dodged a bullet on Wednesday and finished off Ole Miss 63-62. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Aggies.

Texas A&M smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 14 offensive rebounds (they're ranked first in offensive rebounds per game overall). That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least ten offensive rebounds in 31 consecutive matches dating back to last season.

Meanwhile, Texas earned a 61-53 win over Missouri on Tuesday.

Among those leading the charge was Arthur Kaluma, who dropped a double-double on 14 points and 12 rebounds. The dominant performance also gave him a new career-high in offensive rebounds (six).

Texas A&M is on a roll lately: they've won 11 of their last 13 matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 15-4 record this season. As for Texas, their victory bumped their record up to 13-6.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Texas A&M hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 75.7 points per game. However, it's not like Texas struggles in that department as they've been averaging 79.4. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Texas A&M took their win against Texas in their previous matchup on January 4th by a conclusive 80-60. The rematch might be a little tougher for Texas A&M since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Texas A&M has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Texas.