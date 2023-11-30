Who's Playing

Texas State Bobcats @ Texas Longhorns

Current Records: Texas State 3-4, Texas 5-1

How To Watch

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET

Where: Moody Center -- Austin, Texas

Moody Center -- Austin, Texas TV: Longhorn Network

Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months) Ticket Cost: $3.00

What to Know

Texas will be playing the full four quarters on Thursday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will be playing at home against the Texas State Bobcats at 9:00 p.m. ET at Moody Center. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Texas has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won three matches by 23 points or more this season. Everything went their way against the Cowboys on Sunday as the Longhorns made off with a 86-63 victory. Winning is a bit easier when your shooting is a whole 16.8% better than the opposition, as Texas' was.

Texas can attribute much of their success to Kadin Shedrick, who scored 17 points, and Max Abmas, who scored 23 points. The team also got some help courtesy of Dillon Mitchell, who scored 12 points along with 9 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Bobcats beat the Mavericks 73-66 on Saturday.

The Longhorns pushed their record up to 5-1 with that win, which was their fourth straight at home. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 85.0 points per game. As for the Bobcats, their victory bumped their record up to 3-4.

As mentioned, Texas is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 19.5 points.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Texas have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Texas State struggles in that department as they've been even better at 38.6 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Odds

Texas is a big 19.5-point favorite against Texas State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Longhorns as a 18.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 138.5 points.

Series History

Texas won the only game these two teams have played in the last 3 years.