Who's Playing

TX A&M-CC Islanders @ Texas Longhorns

Current Records: TX A&M-CC 6-5, Texas 8-2

How To Watch

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Moody Center -- Austin, Texas

Moody Center -- Austin, Texas TV: Longhorn Network

Longhorn Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Texas Longhorns will be home for the holidays to greet the TX A&M-CC Islanders at 3:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Moody Center. Texas will be looking to keep their 14-game home win streak (dating back to last season) alive.

Texas scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Saturday. They came out on top against the Tigers by a score of 96-85. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.

Texas' success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Dylan Disu led the charge by scoring 17 points along with five assists. Another player making a difference was Max Abmas, who scored 20 points along with seven assists and six rebounds.

TX A&M-CC aren't just finding sucess at home, as their game on Monday extended their overall winning streak to three. They steamrolled past the Bulldogs 102-50 at home. With TX A&M-CC ahead 48-19 at the half, the matchup was all but over already.

The Longhorns' victory bumped their record up to 8-2. As for the Islanders, they have been performing well recently as they've won four of their last five contests, which provided a massive bump to their 6-5 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Texas have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like TX A&M-CC struggles in that department as they've been averaging 42.6 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Texas was able to grind out a solid victory over TX A&M-CC in their previous matchup back in November of 2015, winning 67-56. Does Texas have another victory up their sleeve, or will TX A&M-CC turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Texas won the only game these two teams have played in the last 8 years.