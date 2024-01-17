Who's Playing

UCF Knights @ Texas Longhorns

Current Records: UCF 10-5, Texas 12-4

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 17, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 17, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Moody Center -- Austin, Texas

Moody Center -- Austin, Texas TV: Longhorn Network

Longhorn Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

UCF has enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they'll head out on the road. The UCF Knights and the Texas Longhorns will face off in a Big 12 battle at 8:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Moody Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

On Saturday, the Knights couldn't handle the Cougars and fell 63-58.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from Ibrahima Diallo, who dropped a double-double on 11 points and 19 rebounds. Those 19 rebounds set a new season-high mark for him. Less helpful for UCF was Jaylin Sellers' abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

Even though they lost, UCF were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 17 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as BYU only pulled down six offensive rebounds.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Texas on Saturday, but the final result did not. They fell just short of the Mountaineers by a score of 76-73.

Texas' loss came about despite a quality game from Max Abmas, who went 7 for 13 from beyond the arc en route to 32 points and 3 assists. That's the first time this season that Abmas scored 30 or more points. Another player making a difference was Dylan Disu, who scored 18 points along with six rebounds.

The Knights' defeat ended a four-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 10-5. As for the Longhorns, their defeat dropped their record down to 12-4.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: UCF have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.9 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Texas struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.1 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.