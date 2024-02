Halftime Report

This game looks nothing like the tight 76-73 margin from Texas' win over the Mountaineers in their previous head-to-head back in January. Texas has a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Mountaineers 55-30.

Texas came into the match with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

West Virginia Mountaineers @ Texas Longhorns

Current Records: West Virginia 8-14, Texas 15-8

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big 12 matchup on schedule as the Texas Longhorns and the West Virginia Mountaineers are set to tip at 3:00 p.m. ET on February 10th at Moody Center. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

The point spread may have favored Texas last Tuesday, but the final result did not. They fell 70-65 to the Cyclones.

The losing side was boosted by Dylan Disu, who dropped a double-double on 28 points and ten rebounds. He hasn't dropped below two blocks for three straight games. Less helpful for Texas was Max Abmas' abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

Meanwhile, the Mountaineers also suffered a loss in their last game, but this one to the Cougars by a score of 86-73.

West Virginia's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Kerr Kriisa, who scored 23 points along with five rebounds and two steals, and Jesse Edwards who scored 16 points along with seven rebounds and two blocks. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Kriisa has scored all season.

The Longhorns have traveled a rocky road recently having lost three of their last four contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 15-8 record this season. As for the Mountaineers, their loss ended a three-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 8-14.

Saturday's match is shaping up to be a blowout: Texas just can't miss this season, having made 48% of their shots per game. It's a different story for West Virginia, though, as they've only made 41.8% of their shots this season. Given Texas' sizable advantage in that area, the Mountaineers will need to find a way to close that gap.

As for their next game, Texas is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 12 points. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a six-game streak of failing to cover when expected to win.

Odds

Texas is a big 12-point favorite against West Virginia, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Longhorns as a 11-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 145.5 points.

Series History

Texas has won 7 out of their last 10 games against West Virginia.