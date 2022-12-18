Who's Playing

Bethune-Cookman @ Texas-San Antonio

Current Records: Bethune-Cookman 4-6; Texas-San Antonio 5-5

What to Know

The Texas-San Antonio Roadrunners will be returning home after a two-game road trip. They will square off against the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats at 4 p.m. ET on Sunday at UTSA Convocation Center. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

The Roadrunners have to be hurting after a devastating 91-70 defeat at the hands of the Utah Utes on Tuesday. Texas-San Antonio was surely aware of their 22.5-point disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result. The losing side was boosted by guard Japhet Medor, who had 23 points along with six boards and five steals. Medor's performance made up for a slower matchup against the New Mexico Lobos on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Bethune-Cookman ended up a good deal behind the Incarnate Word Cardinals when they played on Friday, losing 77-65.

The losses put the Roadrunners at 5-5 and Bethune-Cookman at 4-6. A couple offensive stats to keep an eye on: Texas-San Antonio has only been able to knock down 40.70% percent of their shots, which is the 21st lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. Bethune-Cookman has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the contest with the 31st fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 65.7 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4 p.m. ET Where: UTSA Convocation Center -- San Antonio, Texas

UTSA Convocation Center -- San Antonio, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.