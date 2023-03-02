Who's Playing

Charlotte @ Texas-San Antonio

Current Records: Charlotte 18-11; Texas-San Antonio 9-21

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the Charlotte 49ers will be on the road. Charlotte and the Texas-San Antonio Roadrunners will face off in a Conference USA battle at 8 p.m. ET Thursday at UTSA Convocation Center. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games.

The 49ers didn't have too much trouble with the Rice Owls at home on Saturday as they won 70-54. Charlotte's guard Brice Williams was one of the most active players for the squad, dropping a double-double on 25 points and 13 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Texas-San Antonio came out on top in a nail-biter against the Florida International Panthers on Saturday, sneaking past 95-91. Texas-San Antonio can attribute much of their success to center Jacob Germany, who posted a double-double on 18 boards and 16 points. Germany's performance made up for a slower matchup against the Florida Atlantic Owls last Thursday.

Charlotte is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory. They are currently four-for-four against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Charlotte is now 18-11 while the Roadrunners sit at 9-21. A couple defensive stats to keep an eye on: The 49ers enter the game with only 61.1 points allowed per game on average, good for 12th best in college basketball. On the other end of the spectrum, Texas-San Antonio is stumbling into the matchup with the ninth most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 76.8 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against Texas-San Antonio.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: UTSA Convocation Center -- San Antonio, Texas

UTSA Convocation Center -- San Antonio, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $24.20

Odds

The 49ers are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Roadrunners, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the 49ers as a 7-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Charlotte have won five out of their last eight games against Texas-San Antonio.