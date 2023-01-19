Who's Playing

Florida Atlantic @ Texas-San Antonio

Current Records: Florida Atlantic 17-1; Texas-San Antonio 7-12

What to Know

The #24 Florida Atlantic Owls will hit the road for the second straight game as they head to UTSA Convocation Center at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday. They should still be riding high after a victory, while the Texas-San Antonio Roadrunners will be looking to get back in the win column.

Florida Atlantic strolled past the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers with points to spare on Monday, taking the contest 76-62. Among those leading the charge for Florida Atlantic was guard Nicholas Boyd, who had 16 points.

Meanwhile, Texas-San Antonio came up short against the Rice Owls on Monday, falling 88-81. One thing holding the Roadrunners back was the mediocre play of guard John Buggs III, who did not have his best game: he played for 41 minutes with 5-for-18 shooting.

Florida Atlantic's win brought them up to 17-1 while Texas-San Antonio's defeat pulled them down to 7-12. Florida Atlantic is 15-1 after wins this year, and Texas-San Antonio is 4-7 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: UTSA Convocation Center -- San Antonio, Texas

UTSA Convocation Center -- San Antonio, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Florida Atlantic have won eight out of their last 12 games against Texas-San Antonio.