Who's Playing
Florida Atlantic @ Texas-San Antonio
Current Records: Florida Atlantic 17-1; Texas-San Antonio 7-12
What to Know
The #24 Florida Atlantic Owls will hit the road for the second straight game as they head to UTSA Convocation Center at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday. They should still be riding high after a victory, while the Texas-San Antonio Roadrunners will be looking to get back in the win column.
Florida Atlantic strolled past the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers with points to spare on Monday, taking the contest 76-62. Among those leading the charge for Florida Atlantic was guard Nicholas Boyd, who had 16 points.
Meanwhile, Texas-San Antonio came up short against the Rice Owls on Monday, falling 88-81. One thing holding the Roadrunners back was the mediocre play of guard John Buggs III, who did not have his best game: he played for 41 minutes with 5-for-18 shooting.
Florida Atlantic's win brought them up to 17-1 while Texas-San Antonio's defeat pulled them down to 7-12. Florida Atlantic is 15-1 after wins this year, and Texas-San Antonio is 4-7 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: UTSA Convocation Center -- San Antonio, Texas
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Florida Atlantic have won eight out of their last 12 games against Texas-San Antonio.
- Jan 29, 2022 - Florida Atlantic 73 vs. Texas-San Antonio 64
- Feb 13, 2021 - Texas-San Antonio 86 vs. Florida Atlantic 75
- Feb 12, 2021 - Texas-San Antonio 84 vs. Florida Atlantic 80
- Feb 27, 2020 - Florida Atlantic 80 vs. Texas-San Antonio 71
- Jan 02, 2020 - Florida Atlantic 79 vs. Texas-San Antonio 64
- Feb 09, 2019 - Texas-San Antonio 86 vs. Florida Atlantic 74
- Jan 13, 2018 - Florida Atlantic 73 vs. Texas-San Antonio 69
- Feb 25, 2017 - Florida Atlantic 73 vs. Texas-San Antonio 66
- Jan 12, 2017 - Texas-San Antonio 68 vs. Florida Atlantic 63
- Mar 08, 2016 - Florida Atlantic 82 vs. Texas-San Antonio 58
- Feb 11, 2016 - Florida Atlantic 79 vs. Texas-San Antonio 73
- Jan 23, 2016 - Florida Atlantic 86 vs. Texas-San Antonio 71