Who's Playing

Grambling @ Texas-San Antonio

Current Records: Grambling 2-2; Texas-San Antonio 4-1

What to Know

The Texas-San Antonio Roadrunners have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Grambling Tigers at 8:30 p.m. ET Nov. 25 at UTSA Convocation Center. Texas-San Antonio is out to keep their four-game home win streak alive.

The Roadrunners have more to be thankful for after their matchup against the Prairie View A&M Panthers on Tuesday. Texas-San Antonio took their contest against Prairie View A&M 82-75.

As for Grambling, it looks like they got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. They took a serious blow against the Arizona State Sun Devils on Tuesday, falling 80-49. Guard Shawndarius Cowart just could not get things rolling his way, playing for 32 minutes but putting up just five points on 2-for-13 shooting.

Texas-San Antonio is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4-point margin of victory. There could be an interesting gambling play in this one, as they have done quite well against the spread at home this season while the Tigers have struggled against the spread on the road.

Texas-San Antonio's victory lifted them to 4-1 while Grambling's defeat dropped them down to 2-2. We'll see if the Roadrunners can repeat their recent success or if Grambling bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: UTSA Convocation Center -- San Antonio, Texas

UTSA Convocation Center -- San Antonio, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Roadrunners are a 4-point favorite against the Tigers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Roadrunners as a 4.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.