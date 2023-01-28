Who's Playing

Louisiana Tech @ Texas-San Antonio

Current Records: Louisiana Tech 11-10; Texas-San Antonio 7-15

What to Know

The Texas-San Antonio Roadrunners haven't won a game against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs since Jan. 9 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought Saturday. Texas-San Antonio and Louisiana Tech will face off in a Conference USA battle at 4 p.m. ET at UTSA Convocation Center. The Roadrunners are out to stop a four-game streak of losses at home.

Texas-San Antonio was close but no cigar on Thursday as they fell 63-59 to the North Texas Mean Green. The top scorers for Texas-San Antonio were center Jacob Germany (15 points) and guard John Buggs III (13 points).

Meanwhile, Louisiana Tech was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Thursday as they fell 65-59 to the UAB Blazers. Despite the loss, the Bulldogs had strong showings from guard Cobe Williams, who had 21 points along with seven rebounds, and forward Isaiah Crawford, who had nine points and six assists in addition to nine boards.

The Roadrunners are expected to lose this next one by 7. Their home court has been no bettor's paradise, as they've failed to beat the spread in eight of their 14 home games.

The losses put Texas-San Antonio at 7-15 and Louisiana Tech at 11-10. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Texas-San Antonio is 20th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 11 on average. To make matters even worse for the Roadrunners, the Bulldogs rank 28th in college basketball when it comes to takeaways, with 16.4 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked in Louisiana Tech's favor.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: UTSA Convocation Center -- San Antonio, Texas

UTSA Convocation Center -- San Antonio, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bulldogs are a solid 7-point favorite against the Roadrunners, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Bulldogs, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 5.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Louisiana Tech have won nine out of their last 13 games against Texas-San Antonio.