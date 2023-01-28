Who's Playing
Louisiana Tech @ Texas-San Antonio
Current Records: Louisiana Tech 11-10; Texas-San Antonio 7-15
What to Know
The Texas-San Antonio Roadrunners haven't won a game against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs since Jan. 9 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought Saturday. Texas-San Antonio and Louisiana Tech will face off in a Conference USA battle at 4 p.m. ET at UTSA Convocation Center. The Roadrunners are out to stop a four-game streak of losses at home.
Texas-San Antonio was close but no cigar on Thursday as they fell 63-59 to the North Texas Mean Green. The top scorers for Texas-San Antonio were center Jacob Germany (15 points) and guard John Buggs III (13 points).
Meanwhile, Louisiana Tech was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Thursday as they fell 65-59 to the UAB Blazers. Despite the loss, the Bulldogs had strong showings from guard Cobe Williams, who had 21 points along with seven rebounds, and forward Isaiah Crawford, who had nine points and six assists in addition to nine boards.
The Roadrunners are expected to lose this next one by 7. Their home court has been no bettor's paradise, as they've failed to beat the spread in eight of their 14 home games.
The losses put Texas-San Antonio at 7-15 and Louisiana Tech at 11-10. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Texas-San Antonio is 20th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 11 on average. To make matters even worse for the Roadrunners, the Bulldogs rank 28th in college basketball when it comes to takeaways, with 16.4 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked in Louisiana Tech's favor.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: UTSA Convocation Center -- San Antonio, Texas
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Bulldogs are a solid 7-point favorite against the Roadrunners, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Bulldogs, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 5.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Louisiana Tech have won nine out of their last 13 games against Texas-San Antonio.
- Dec 29, 2022 - Louisiana Tech 91 vs. Texas-San Antonio 69
- Feb 19, 2022 - Louisiana Tech 95 vs. Texas-San Antonio 71
- Jan 08, 2022 - Louisiana Tech 79 vs. Texas-San Antonio 63
- Jan 16, 2021 - Louisiana Tech 82 vs. Texas-San Antonio 66
- Jan 15, 2021 - Louisiana Tech 77 vs. Texas-San Antonio 66
- Jan 09, 2020 - Texas-San Antonio 89 vs. Louisiana Tech 73
- Feb 16, 2019 - Louisiana Tech 72 vs. Texas-San Antonio 67
- Feb 24, 2018 - Texas-San Antonio 74 vs. Louisiana Tech 64
- Jan 04, 2018 - Texas-San Antonio 78 vs. Louisiana Tech 76
- Feb 11, 2017 - Louisiana Tech 72 vs. Texas-San Antonio 66
- Jan 07, 2017 - Texas-San Antonio 69 vs. Louisiana Tech 68
- Feb 18, 2016 - Louisiana Tech 87 vs. Texas-San Antonio 74
- Jan 28, 2016 - Louisiana Tech 85 vs. Texas-San Antonio 75