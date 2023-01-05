Who's Playing

Middle Tenn. @ Texas-San Antonio

Current Records: Middle Tenn. 9-5; Texas-San Antonio 6-8

What to Know

The Middle Tenn. Blue Raiders are 7-0 against the Texas-San Antonio Roadrunners since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Thursday. Middle Tenn. and Texas-San Antonio will face off in a Conference USA battle at 8 p.m. ET at UTSA Convocation Center. The Blue Raiders won't have the home-court advantage, but they do enjoy a 10-point advantage in the spread.

The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers typically have all the answers at home, but on Saturday Middle Tenn. proved too difficult a challenge. Middle Tenn. managed a 65-60 victory over WKU. Guard Teafale Lenard Jr and guard Eli Lawrence were among the main playmakers for Middle Tenn. as the former had 19 points along with six rebounds and the latter dropped a double-double on 13 points and 11 boards.

Meanwhile, the Roadrunners were expected to have a tough go of it on Saturday, and, well, they did. They suffered a grim 90-67 defeat to the UAB Blazers. Guard Japhet Medor put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 21 points and six assists.

This next game looks promising for the Blue Raiders, who are favored by a full 10 points. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money on Middle Tenn.'s opponents whenever they hit the road.

Middle Tenn.'s win lifted them to 9-5 while Texas-San Antonio's loss dropped them down to 6-8. We'll see if Middle Tenn. can repeat their recent success or if the Roadrunners bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: UTSA Convocation Center -- San Antonio, Texas

UTSA Convocation Center -- San Antonio, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $20.20

Odds

The Blue Raiders are a big 10-point favorite against the Roadrunners, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Middle Tenn. have won all of the games they've played against Texas-San Antonio in the last nine years.