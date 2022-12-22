Who's Playing

North Texas @ Texas-San Antonio

Current Records: North Texas 9-2; Texas-San Antonio 6-5

What to Know

The North Texas Mean Green are 8-2 against the Texas-San Antonio Roadrunners since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Thursday. The Mean Green and Texas-San Antonio will face off in a Conference USA battle at 8 p.m. ET at UTSA Convocation Center. North Texas won both of their matches against Texas-San Antonio last season (69-45 and 59-48) and is aiming for the same result this time around.

North Texas had enough points to win and then some against the Massachusetts Minutemen on Saturday, taking their game 62-44. It was another big night for North Texas' guard Tylor Perry, who had 23 points in addition to five boards.

Meanwhile, the Roadrunners made easy work of the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats on Sunday and carried off a 90-69 win. Five players on Texas-San Antonio scored in the double digits: guard Japhet Medor (18), guard Isaiah Addo-Ankrah (14), guard John Buggs III (12), guard DJ Richards (12), and forward Josh Farmer (10).

The Mean Green are the favorite in this one, with an expected 12.5-point margin of victory. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money on North Texas' opponents whenever they hit the road.

The wins brought North Texas up to 9-2 and Texas-San Antonio to 6-5. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: North Texas has only been able to knock down 38.30% percent of their shots, which is the 357th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. The Roadrunners have had an even harder time: they have only been able to knock down 41.20% percent of their shots, which is the 27th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It could be a slow night.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: UTSA Convocation Center -- San Antonio, Texas

UTSA Convocation Center -- San Antonio, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.06

Odds

The Mean Green are a big 12.5-point favorite against the Roadrunners, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 12.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -113

Series History

North Texas have won eight out of their last ten games against Texas-San Antonio.