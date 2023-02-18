Who's Playing

UAB @ Texas-San Antonio

Current Records: UAB 19-8; Texas-San Antonio 8-19

What to Know

The Texas-San Antonio Roadrunners haven't won a game against the UAB Blazers since Feb. 27 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought Saturday. Texas-San Antonio and UAB will face off in a Conference USA battle at 4 p.m. ET at UTSA Convocation Center. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

After constant struggles on the road, the Roadrunners have finally found some success away from home. On Thursday, they secured an 84-79 W over the Rice Owls. Texas-San Antonio relied on the efforts of forward Josh Farmer, who had 18 points in addition to six rebounds, and guard John Buggs III, who shot 5-for-7 from beyond the arc and finished with 23 points.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the contest between UAB and the Texas-El Paso Miners on Thursday was still a pretty decisive one as UAB wrapped it up with a 79-66 win on the road. The Blazers got double-digit scores from five players: guard Jordan Walker (22), guard Ledarrius Brewer (13), forward Ty Brewer (11), forward KJ Buffen (10), and guard Eric Gaines (10).

The Roadrunners have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 15.5-point spread they are up against. Their home court has been no bettor's paradise, as they've failed to beat the spread in ten of their 16 home games.

The wins brought Texas-San Antonio up to 8-19 and UAB to 19-8. A pair of offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Texas-San Antonio has only been able to knock down 40.30% percent of their shots, which is the fourth lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. The Blazers' offense has more to brag about, as they they enter the matchup with 82.1 points per game on average, good for 13th best in college basketball. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

Odds

The Blazers are a big 15.5-point favorite against the Roadrunners, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 15.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

UAB have won nine out of their last 14 games against Texas-San Antonio.