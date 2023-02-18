Who's Playing
UAB @ Texas-San Antonio
Current Records: UAB 19-8; Texas-San Antonio 8-19
What to Know
The Texas-San Antonio Roadrunners haven't won a game against the UAB Blazers since Feb. 27 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought Saturday. Texas-San Antonio and UAB will face off in a Conference USA battle at 4 p.m. ET at UTSA Convocation Center. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
After constant struggles on the road, the Roadrunners have finally found some success away from home. On Thursday, they secured an 84-79 W over the Rice Owls. Texas-San Antonio relied on the efforts of forward Josh Farmer, who had 18 points in addition to six rebounds, and guard John Buggs III, who shot 5-for-7 from beyond the arc and finished with 23 points.
Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the contest between UAB and the Texas-El Paso Miners on Thursday was still a pretty decisive one as UAB wrapped it up with a 79-66 win on the road. The Blazers got double-digit scores from five players: guard Jordan Walker (22), guard Ledarrius Brewer (13), forward Ty Brewer (11), forward KJ Buffen (10), and guard Eric Gaines (10).
The Roadrunners have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 15.5-point spread they are up against. Their home court has been no bettor's paradise, as they've failed to beat the spread in ten of their 16 home games.
The wins brought Texas-San Antonio up to 8-19 and UAB to 19-8. A pair of offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Texas-San Antonio has only been able to knock down 40.30% percent of their shots, which is the fourth lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. The Blazers' offense has more to brag about, as they they enter the matchup with 82.1 points per game on average, good for 13th best in college basketball. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: UTSA Convocation Center -- San Antonio, Texas
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $21.00
Odds
The Blazers are a big 15.5-point favorite against the Roadrunners, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 15.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
UAB have won nine out of their last 14 games against Texas-San Antonio.
- Dec 31, 2022 - UAB 90 vs. Texas-San Antonio 67
- Feb 24, 2022 - UAB 68 vs. Texas-San Antonio 56
- Jan 01, 2022 - UAB 87 vs. Texas-San Antonio 59
- Feb 27, 2021 - Texas-San Antonio 96 vs. UAB 79
- Feb 26, 2021 - UAB 64 vs. Texas-San Antonio 57
- Mar 11, 2020 - UAB 74 vs. Texas-San Antonio 69
- Mar 01, 2020 - Texas-San Antonio 66 vs. UAB 59
- Jan 30, 2020 - UAB 76 vs. Texas-San Antonio 68
- Mar 14, 2019 - UAB 85 vs. Texas-San Antonio 76
- Mar 03, 2019 - Texas-San Antonio 76 vs. UAB 70
- Jan 19, 2019 - UAB 83 vs. Texas-San Antonio 73
- Jan 27, 2018 - Texas-San Antonio 82 vs. UAB 70
- Feb 04, 2017 - Texas-San Antonio 82 vs. UAB 67
- Jan 07, 2016 - UAB 104 vs. Texas-San Antonio 82