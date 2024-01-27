Halftime Report

After a tough loss on the road their last time out, Texas So. looks much better today on their home court. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Alabama A&M 45-30.

If Texas So. keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 6-12 in no time. On the other hand, Alabama A&M will have to make due with a 3-16 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Alabama A&M Bulldogs @ Texas So. Tigers

Current Records: Alabama A&M 3-15, Texas So. 5-12

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET Where: H&PE Arena -- Houston, Texas

H&PE Arena -- Houston, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $36.00

What to Know

Alabama A&M is 0-10 against Texas So. since February of 2018 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a SWAC battle at 3:00 p.m. ET at H&PE Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Alabama A&M's recent rough patch got a bit rougher two weeks ago after their third straight loss. The match between the Bulldogs and the Hornets wasn't a total blowout, but with the Bulldogs falling 72-55 on the road it was darn close to turning into one. Alabama A&M found out winning isn't easy when your three-point shooting is a whole 26% worse than the opposition.

Meanwhile, the Tigers couldn't handle the Tigers on Monday and fell 73-64.

The Bulldogs' defeat dropped their record down to 3-15. As for the Tigers, their loss dropped their record down to 5-12.

Alabama A&M is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, watch out: Alabama A&M is playing as the underdogs on the road, but their 3-7 record against the spread as such isn't exactly encouraging.

Alabama A&M came up short against Texas So. when the teams last played back in March of 2023, falling 74-61. Can Alabama A&M avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Texas So. is a big 9.5-point favorite against Alabama A&M, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 139 points.

Series History

Texas So. has won all of the games they've played against Alabama A&M in the last 6 years.