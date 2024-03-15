Who's Playing

Alabama A&M Bulldogs @ Texas So. Tigers

Current Records: Alabama A&M 10-21, Texas So. 14-15

What to Know

Texas So. is 10-0 against Alabama A&M since February of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Friday. The Texas So. Tigers and the Alabama A&M Bulldogs are set to clash at 9:30 p.m. ET at Bartow Arena in a SWAC postseason contest. We saw both of these teams recently pull out wins they weren't expected to get, so we'll see who gives it right back.

Texas So. had to travel to play their first game of the season, but the final result was worth the trip. They walked away with a 73-62 victory over the Tigers on Thursday.

Jonathan Cisse was the offensive standout of the match as he scored 24 points along with eight rebounds and six assists. It was the first time this season that he scored 20 or more points. Another player making a difference was Grayson Carter, who scored ten points along with eight rebounds.

Even though Alabama A&M has not done well against Alcorn State recently (they were 2-8 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Wednesday. The Bulldogs came out on top against the Braves by a score of 75-63.

Alabama A&M can attribute much of their success to Lorenzo Downey, who scored 16 points. Downey didn't help Alabama A&M's cause all that much against Grambling last Thursday but the same can't be said for this matchup.

The Tigers have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won six of their last seven matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 15-15 record this season. As for the Bulldogs, their win bumped their record up to 11-21.

Texas So. is hoping to beat the odds on Friday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, keep Texas So.'s opponent in mind: they have a solid 7-2 record against the spread vs Alabama A&M over their last nine matchups.

Texas So. strolled past Alabama A&M in their previous matchup back in January by a score of 85-69. The rematch might be a little tougher for Texas So. since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Texas So. is a 5-point favorite against Alabama A&M, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 135.5 points.

Series History

Texas So. has won all of the games they've played against Alabama A&M in the last 5 years.