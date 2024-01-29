Who's Playing

Alabama State Hornets @ Texas So. Tigers

Current Records: Alabama State 10-9, Texas So. 5-12

How To Watch

When: Monday, January 29, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Monday, January 29, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: H&PE Arena -- Houston, Texas

H&PE Arena -- Houston, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Texas So. is 9-1 against Alabama State since March of 2018, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Monday. Both teams will face off in a SWAC battle at 8:30 p.m. ET at H&PE Arena. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

On Saturday, the Tigers strolled past the Bulldogs with points to spare, taking the game 85-69.

Meanwhile, Alabama State had already won two in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 9.5 points), and they went ahead and made it three on Saturday. They walked away with a 74-67 victory over the Panthers.

The Tigers have been performing well recently as they've won three of their last four games, which provided a nice bump to their 5-12 record this season. As for the Hornets, their win was their third straight on the road, which pushed their record up to 10-9.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Texas So. have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Alabama State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 39.4 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Texas So. beat Alabama State 71-65 when the teams last played back in January of 2023. Does Texas So. have another victory up their sleeve, or will Alabama State turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Texas So. has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Alabama State.